Siblings missing in Baltimore since Monday
The Baltimore Police Department is looking for two missing siblings, 13-year-old Jade Kendall and 12-year-old Ian Kendall. The siblings were last seen around 9 a.m. Monday, June 12 on the 6100 block of Old Harford Road near Hamilton Elementary/Middle School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC2 Maryland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|Susanm
|314,573
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 hr
|Susanm
|1,544,883
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|ThomasA
|20,936
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|15 hr
|riceresearch
|416
|Moving the Preakness out of Pimlico Park
|18 hr
|Howard
|1
|Former students of Good Shepherd or Montrose 19...
|Wed
|TruthSeeker
|1
|Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08)
|Tue
|weaponX
|1,088
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC