Siblings missing in Baltimore since Monday

19 hrs ago Read more: ABC2 Maryland

The Baltimore Police Department is looking for two missing siblings, 13-year-old Jade Kendall and 12-year-old Ian Kendall. The siblings were last seen around 9 a.m. Monday, June 12 on the 6100 block of Old Harford Road near Hamilton Elementary/Middle School.

