Sheila E. Among Artscape HeadlinersWednesday, June 7, 2017 This...
Mayor Catherine E. Pugh and the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts on Wednesday announced the headlining acts at July's Artscape. The annual festival returns Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 23 in a swath of midtown Baltimore from Penn Station to the Meyerhoff Symphony Hall to the Maryland Institute College of Art.
