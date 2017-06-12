Seven Injured After Gas Explosion Causes Fire in SE Baltimore Home, Say Officials

A "gas explosion" apparently sparked a fire that left seven people hospitalized at a southeast Baltimore house Sunday morning, said Baltimore Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched just before 7 a.m. to Roberts Place, just off of Route 40 in the Highlandtown area, for the two-alarm blaze in a two-story, middle-of-the-group house, reported the fire department.

