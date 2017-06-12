Seven Injured After Gas Explosion Causes Fire in SE Baltimore Home, Say Officials
A "gas explosion" apparently sparked a fire that left seven people hospitalized at a southeast Baltimore house Sunday morning, said Baltimore Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched just before 7 a.m. to Roberts Place, just off of Route 40 in the Highlandtown area, for the two-alarm blaze in a two-story, middle-of-the-group house, reported the fire department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCBM-AM Pikesville.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|4 min
|nanoanomaly
|1,542,927
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|Dudley
|314,487
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|ThomasA
|20,926
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|Fri
|Robin no problem
|414
|Great IDEA if we all do this
|Jun 8
|Sarah
|1
|Prayers for Mr. Comey and our GREAT LEADER, DON...
|Jun 8
|Father Obrien
|1
|PHUCKingNG N(EYE)GGERS Ruin our WORLD
|Jun 7
|Father Obrien
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC