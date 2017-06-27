Settlement reached on future of Baltimore's Potomac Street bike lane
The Potomac Street protected bike lane will remain in place after cycling advocates and Baltimore officials reached a settlement agreement on Tuesday evening. Bikemore, a leading advocacy group, had sued the city after officials announced plans to tear out the cycle track after hearing residents' concerns that it would make it harder for emergency vehicles to travel down the street.
