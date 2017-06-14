Scooter Driver Led Police Down Packed Boardwalk Before Crashing Into Dumpster

A Frederick man was arrested on numerous charges last weekend after fleeing and eluding police during a chase on a rented motor scooter that included a packed Boardwalk on a busy Saturday night. Around 6:40 p.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department officer was on marked patrol in the area of 18th Street and Baltimore Avenue when he observed a male later identified as Percy Tolson, 18, of Frederick, riding a rented motor scooter without eye protection or a wind screen.

