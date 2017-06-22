Riot lawsuit offers look inside looting of Baltimore businesses

A liquor store owner was beaten, and robbed of his wallet and car keys, which were used to steal his car and drive it from the West Baltimore business to his home about 30 minutes away, as dozens of other businesses were looted during the April 2015 unrest, according to a lawsuit filed by about 60 impacted business owners in the city. Included in a 700-page complaint filed this week in federal court were accounts from property owners and store employees at locations looted during the rioting in Baltimore on April 27 and into the following morning.

