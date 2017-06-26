Repairs ongoing at the site of last week's Baltimore steam pipe explosion
It could take more than a week to repair the site of last Tuesday's steam pipe explosion in downtown Baltimore, said a Veolia North America spokeswoman. The blast, which injured five people and sent debris through the air, left a crater on Eutaw Street, between Lombard and Pratt streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
