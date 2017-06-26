Re-trial begins in 1992 fire deaths of six children after conviction...
A re-trial began Monday for a Baltimore woman found guilty 24 years ago of intentionally setting a blaze that killed her six children, a conviction overturned due to discredited arson investigation methods. Tonya Lucas, now 54, has been free since March 2016 as she undergoes treatment for stage-four breast cancer .
