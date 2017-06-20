Rapper The Game asks his fans to contribute to fundraiser for slain Baltimore dirt bike rider
When rapper The Game visited West Baltimore to film a music video last year, he gave a cameo to a young dirt bike rider named Sean Williams , who is seen zipping by while popping a wheelie. Williams, 18, was fatally shot Sunday night in West Baltimore, and The Game took to Instagram , where has 8 million followers, to ask fans to donate to a fundraising account for Williams' family.
