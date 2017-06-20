Rapper The Game asks his fans to cont...

Rapper The Game asks his fans to contribute to fundraiser for slain Baltimore dirt bike rider

When rapper The Game visited West Baltimore to film a music video last year, he gave a cameo to a young dirt bike rider named Sean Williams , who is seen zipping by while popping a wheelie. Williams, 18, was fatally shot Sunday night in West Baltimore, and The Game took to Instagram , where has 8 million followers, to ask fans to donate to a fundraising account for Williams' family.

