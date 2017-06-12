Racist Army vet bragged to cops about Timothy Caughman slaying

"I really butchered him," James Harris Jackson, who is white, allegedly boasted in a series of statements on March 22 and 23 after his arrest in the tragic Hell's Kitchen knifing of 66-year-old Timothy Caughman. An Army veteran who killed an innocent man in a sick campaign to hunt black men in New York City bragged to cops about the savage nature of his feat and casually asked for a breath mint upon his arrest, court papers show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.