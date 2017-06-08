Pugh's call to action

Pugh's call to action

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore has seen the second-most homicides through the first four months of the year in its history, after a weekend that saw five more people killed. Baltimore has seen the second-most homicides through the first four months of the year in its history, after a weekend that saw five more people killed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Earl 1,542,360
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 16 hr Calling It True 314,486
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 20 hr ThomasA 20,926
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) Fri Robin no problem 414
Great IDEA if we all do this Jun 8 Sarah 1
Prayers for Mr. Comey and our GREAT LEADER, DON... Jun 8 Father Obrien 1
PHUCKingNG N(EYE)GGERS Ruin our WORLD Jun 7 Father Obrien 1
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Baltimore County was issued at June 10 at 4:35PM EDT

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,230 • Total comments across all topics: 281,673,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC