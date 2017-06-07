Pugh to review Baltimore bike lanes, ...

Pugh to review Baltimore bike lanes, parking spaces to see if they comply with fire code

Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Mayor Catherine Pugh said Wednesday her administration is reviewing both bike lanes and parking spaces around Baltimore to make sure city streets have enough room for fire equipment to pass. A city decision to reconfigure a new bike lane on Potomac Street in Canton after some residents complained it made the street too narrow for fire trucks has drawn outrage from bike advocates.

