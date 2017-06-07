Pugh to review Baltimore bike lanes, parking spaces to see if they comply with fire code
Mayor Catherine Pugh said Wednesday her administration is reviewing both bike lanes and parking spaces around Baltimore to make sure city streets have enough room for fire equipment to pass. A city decision to reconfigure a new bike lane on Potomac Street in Canton after some residents complained it made the street too narrow for fire trucks has drawn outrage from bike advocates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|My New Alias RULES
|1,540,913
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Tue
|weaponX
|314,482
|Baltimore Schools
|Mon
|Susanm
|3
|Throat-clearing could be sign co-worker has med... (Jun '08)
|May 31
|moarg
|205
|As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16)
|May 31
|Fitus T Bluster
|7
|Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07)
|May 30
|Sweetiepie
|87
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|May 29
|Marsha
|412
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC