Pre-leasing office opens for 414 Light Street apartment tower
Questar Properties will open a pre-leasing office Friday for the 44-story luxury apartment building it is constructing near the Inner Harbor . The 500-foot-tall glass tower at the corner of Light and Conway streets will contain 394 apartments, the first of which will be available in March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
