Pre-leasing office opens for 414 Light Street apartment tower

Questar Properties will open a pre-leasing office Friday for the 44-story luxury apartment building it is constructing near the Inner Harbor . The 500-foot-tall glass tower at the corner of Light and Conway streets will contain 394 apartments, the first of which will be available in March.

