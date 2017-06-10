Postal workers warn of potential job cuts, service impacts in Baltimore

A couple of dozen U.S. Postal Service workers protested what they said was the potential loss of more than 100 local jobs Saturday outside Baltimore's main post office on Fayette Street. The workers held signs with messages such as "Customers First" and "Save America's Postal Service" and chanted, "When postal workers' jobs are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back," as a steady stream of customers visited the main post office and some drivers honked their horns to show support.

