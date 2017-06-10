Postal workers warn of potential job ...

Postal workers warn of potential job cuts, service impacts in Baltimore

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A couple of dozen U.S. Postal Service workers protested what they said was the potential loss of more than 100 local jobs Saturday outside Baltimore's main post office on Fayette Street. The workers held signs with messages such as "Customers First" and "Save America's Postal Service" and chanted, "When postal workers' jobs are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back," as a steady stream of customers visited the main post office and some drivers honked their horns to show support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min Teaman 1,542,319
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 6 hr weaponX 314,488
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr ThomasA 20,926
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) 23 hr Robin no problem 414
Great IDEA if we all do this Jun 8 Sarah 1
Prayers for Mr. Comey and our GREAT LEADER, DON... Jun 8 Father Obrien 1
PHUCKingNG N(EYE)GGERS Ruin our WORLD Jun 7 Father Obrien 1
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Baltimore County was issued at June 10 at 4:35PM EDT

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,982 • Total comments across all topics: 281,664,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC