Postal workers warn of potential job cuts, service impacts in Baltimore
A couple of dozen U.S. Postal Service workers protested what they said was the potential loss of more than 100 local jobs Saturday outside Baltimore's main post office on Fayette Street. The workers held signs with messages such as "Customers First" and "Save America's Postal Service" and chanted, "When postal workers' jobs are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back," as a steady stream of customers visited the main post office and some drivers honked their horns to show support.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|7 min
|Teaman
|1,542,319
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|weaponX
|314,488
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|ThomasA
|20,926
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|23 hr
|Robin no problem
|414
|Great IDEA if we all do this
|Jun 8
|Sarah
|1
|Prayers for Mr. Comey and our GREAT LEADER, DON...
|Jun 8
|Father Obrien
|1
|PHUCKingNG N(EYE)GGERS Ruin our WORLD
|Jun 7
|Father Obrien
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC