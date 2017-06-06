Police seek suspect who allegedly tri...

Police seek suspect who allegedly tried to ram officer in Patapsco State Park

The Baltimore Sun

Police from several jurisdictions were searching for a suspect who allegedly attempted to ram a Natural Resources Police officer in Patapsco State Park on Tuesday night, officials said. Baltimore County police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach said the officer was investigating the suspect's vehicle when it attempted to take off and drove directly at the officer.

