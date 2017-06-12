Police Seek Blind Man Charged With Mu...

Police Seek Blind Man Charged With Murder Of Infant Son

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

It's WJZ Maryland's News Station. Click here for WJZ news stories Contact us with your tips, questions, comments & concerns! WJZ-TV anchors and reporters Send us your weather and news photos Find out what is on WJZ-TV! Address: WJZ-TV 3725 Malden Avenue Baltimore, Maryland [...] 105.7 The Fan VISIT THE 105.7 THE FAN HOMEPAGE Welcome to 105.7 The FAN on CBSBaltimore.com.105.7 along with WJZ-TV and CBS Sports Radio 1300 give you the best Baltimore has to offer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 hr Well Well 1,543,727
News Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08) 3 hr weaponX 1,089
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Ryan Goldsman 20,930
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Mon weaponX 314,490
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) Jun 9 Robin no problem 414
Great IDEA if we all do this Jun 8 Sarah 1
Prayers for Mr. Comey and our GREAT LEADER, DON... Jun 8 Father Obrien 1
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,564 • Total comments across all topics: 281,737,062

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC