Police Name Suspects Charged In Tuesday Robbery That Ended In Police Shooting
Baltimore police have identified the two men charged in the liquor store robbery averted by police Tuesday, and the officer who stopped it. Maurice L. Allen Jr., 18, of the 4800 block of Richard Avenue in northeast Baltimore has been charged with armed robbery, robbery, two counts of first- and second-degree assault, several counts of theft , conspiracy and firearm offenses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAL-AM Baltimore.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|6 min
|Julia
|1,550,919
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|Wed
|cboggs87
|418
|Mace Electric's Dick Colon raped an 11-year-old... (Jun '13)
|Tue
|Rumpelstiltskin
|61
|Amazon BW12 Pending Start Date
|Tue
|Amazonian Slayer
|3
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Jun 26
|weaponX
|314,715
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|6 miners in Utah remain trapped - (Aug '07)
|Jun 23
|indict dick cheney
|3
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC