Police Name Suspects Charged In Tuesday Robbery That Ended In Police Shooting

Baltimore police have identified the two men charged in the liquor store robbery averted by police Tuesday, and the officer who stopped it. Maurice L. Allen Jr., 18, of the 4800 block of Richard Avenue in northeast Baltimore has been charged with armed robbery, robbery, two counts of first- and second-degree assault, several counts of theft , conspiracy and firearm offenses.

