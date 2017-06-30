Police announce arrests in Northeast Baltimore killing, West Baltimore shooting
Baltimore Police announced arrests on Friday in a fatal shooting in Northeast Baltimore last week and a non-fatal shooting in West Baltimore in March. Christopher Beckett, 23, of the 1200 block of Harwood Avenue in the Woodbourne Heights neighborhood, was arrested in the June 25 fatal shooting in the same block of Dante Hicks, 23, police said.
