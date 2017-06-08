Police: 18-year-old shot in buttocks in North Baltimore
At about 11:20 a.m., police were called to the 4600 block of York Road, where the Wilson Park and Guilford neighborhoods meet, for a report of a shooting. There, police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks.
