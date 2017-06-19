Person hit by train, MARC Penn Line suspended
All MARC Penn Line trains are suspended until further notice after a person was hit by a train in southwest Baltimore Friday morning. Baltimore City fire officials told ABC2 News that the person was hit near W. Baltimore Street at Mt.
