Parkville resident, Coppin State University officer is finalist in...
Michael Baysmore, a Parkville resident and member of the Coppin State University Police Department, is in the running for PETA's "Sexiest Vegan Next Door" contest. Michael Baysmore, a Parkville resident and member of the Coppin State University Police Department, is in the running for PETA's "Sexiest Vegan Next Door" contest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Grey Ghost
|1,543,321
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|9 hr
|weaponX
|314,490
|Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08)
|9 hr
|weaponX
|1,087
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|online reality bu...
|20,927
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|Jun 9
|Robin no problem
|414
|Great IDEA if we all do this
|Jun 8
|Sarah
|1
|Prayers for Mr. Comey and our GREAT LEADER, DON...
|Jun 8
|Father Obrien
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC