Parkville resident, Coppin State University officer is finalist in...

Michael Baysmore, a Parkville resident and member of the Coppin State University Police Department, is in the running for PETA's "Sexiest Vegan Next Door" contest. Michael Baysmore, a Parkville resident and member of the Coppin State University Police Department, is in the running for PETA's "Sexiest Vegan Next Door" contest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.