One killed, six injured in violent start to the weekend in Baltimore
One person was killed and six others were injured in a spate of shootings across the city, Baltimore police said Saturday. The latest shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Eutaw Place in Reservoir Hill where police found a man who had been shot in the foot and taken to a hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|1 min
|John
|1,542,100
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|57 min
|ThomasA
|20,926
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|weaponX
|314,484
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|12 hr
|Robin no problem
|414
|Great IDEA if we all do this
|Thu
|Sarah
|1
|Prayers for Mr. Comey and our GREAT LEADER, DON...
|Thu
|Father Obrien
|1
|PHUCKingNG N(EYE)GGERS Ruin our WORLD
|Jun 7
|Father Obrien
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC