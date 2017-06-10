One killed, six injured in violent st...

One killed, six injured in violent start to the weekend in Baltimore

One person was killed and six others were injured in a spate of shootings across the city, Baltimore police said Saturday. The latest shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Eutaw Place in Reservoir Hill where police found a man who had been shot in the foot and taken to a hospital.

