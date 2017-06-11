Officials investgating two-alarm fire...

Officials investgating two-alarm fire in Southwest Baltimore

44 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore fire officials are investigating after a two-alarm fire broke out early Sunday morning at a rowhome in Southeast Baltimore. Seven people in the house were able to escape the fire, which broke out at a two-story home in the 3600 block of Roberts Place in Baltimore Highlands just before 7 a.m. Four children were in the home at the time of the fire - three who were reported to be in stable conditon and one in critical condition, city fire spokeswoman Blair Adams said.

