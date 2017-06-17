Officers fire shots during wild chase in city; one suspect arrested, another being sought

Baltimore police are searching for a man who was the target of a wild chase Saturday night during which officers fired shots, two cars were damaged, and an officer and two civilians were injured. Police spokeswoman Nicole Monroe said the incident began when officers tried to stop a Honda with dark-tinted windows about 6:20 p.m. in the 3700 block of Edmondson Ave. in West Baltimore.

