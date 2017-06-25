Nonprofit aims to breathe new life in...

Nonprofit aims to breathe new life into vacant East Baltimore warehouse

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Workers tear up sections of rotted flooring on the second floor of the former A. Hoen & Co. lithography plant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 7 min Nostrillis Waxman 1,548,732
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 1 hr Sam 314,710
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) Sat Karen M 417
News 6 miners in Utah remain trapped - (Aug '07) Fri indict dick cheney 3
Elizabeth Warren Jun 21 Fitius T Bluster 5
work from home and earn real cash as an interne... Jun 21 sil123 1
News Memories of 'the Village,' as it used to be (Sep '08) Jun 21 Sarah 2nd Grade 16
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,370 • Total comments across all topics: 282,019,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC