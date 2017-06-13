Name of Perry Hall soldier killed Sat...

Name of Perry Hall soldier killed Saturday to be added to Baltimore County war memorial

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Army Sgt. Eric M. Houck, 25, of Baltimore County, left, is pictured with his wife, Samantha Houck, their son Eric Jr., 5, sitting in front of his father, and daughter Violet, 3. Houck and two other soldiers died from gunshot wounds in Afghanistan Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 5 min Susanm 1,543,639
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr Fitius T Bluster 20,928
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 18 hr weaponX 314,490
News Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08) 19 hr weaponX 1,087
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) Jun 9 Robin no problem 414
Great IDEA if we all do this Jun 8 Sarah 1
Prayers for Mr. Comey and our GREAT LEADER, DON... Jun 8 Father Obrien 1
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,184 • Total comments across all topics: 281,729,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC