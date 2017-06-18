MTA officials pull all-nighter for 3 ...

MTA officials pull all-nighter for 3 a.m. launch of $135 million BaltimoreLink bus route overhaul

At 3:10 a.m. Sunday, the last of the Maryland Transit Administration's new BaltimoreLink bus stop signs was unveiled. Exactly one minute later, the first bus - on the LocalLink 94 route between Fort McHenry and Sinai Hospital - hit the road.

