MICA's new bookstore to include art market and children's workshops

The Maryland Institute College of Art's bookstore is expanding and moving to 1501 Mount Royal Ave. The Maryland Institute College of Art plans to move its shop for selling textbooks and art supplies, and remodel it into a space with galleries and areas for how-to workshops. The college's public relations manager, Derek Parsons, said in an email that the shop's move three blocks west from its current location at 1200 W. Mount Royal Ave. will "greatly expand" its footprint to 4,500 square feet.

