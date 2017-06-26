Md. lures Vitreon to Baltimore; firm ...

Md. lures Vitreon to Baltimore; firm plans to create 200 jobs

Medicinal botanical company Vitreon America announced Monday it plans to move its corporate headquarters to Baltimore, creating 200 full-time jobs over the next five years. In addition to its new headquarters on Wicomico Street, the company also indicated it would open lab space, a research center and grow zones in the city.

