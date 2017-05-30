Maury Garten Named JCC Board Chair

Maury Garten Named JCC Board Chair

Read more: Baltimore Jewish Times

One might say Morris "Maury" Garten has been preparing for his new role as chair of the JCC's board his whole life. The 50-year-old Pikesville native has been involved with Baltimore's Jewish community since he was a child, and he attributes much of his involvement to "the absolutely terrific education that I received on Mount Royal Avenue" at the hands of The Associated.

