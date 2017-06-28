Man shot by Baltimore police last fall acquitted by jury of charges related to incident
A man shot by Baltimore police last fall after authorities said he got out of his vehicle holding a loaded handgun was acquitted Wednesday by a jury of all serious charges related to the incident, his attorney said. Jurors took about three hours to find Richard Gibbs Jr., 29, not guilty of felony handgun possession, carrying and transporting a gun in a vehicle, and resisting arrest, said defense attorney Richard C.B. Woods.
