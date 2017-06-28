Man shot by Baltimore police last fal...

Man shot by Baltimore police last fall acquitted by jury of charges related to incident

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

A man shot by Baltimore police last fall after authorities said he got out of his vehicle holding a loaded handgun was acquitted Wednesday by a jury of all serious charges related to the incident, his attorney said. Jurors took about three hours to find Richard Gibbs Jr., 29, not guilty of felony handgun possession, carrying and transporting a gun in a vehicle, and resisting arrest, said defense attorney Richard C.B. Woods.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 10 min Cheech the Conser... 1,550,360
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) 2 hr cboggs87 418
Mace Electric's Dick Colon raped an 11-year-old... (Jun '13) 18 hr Rumpelstiltskin 61
Amazon BW12 Pending Start Date Tue Amazonian Slayer 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Fitius T Bluster 20,947
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Mon weaponX 314,719
News 6 miners in Utah remain trapped - (Aug '07) Jun 23 indict dick cheney 3
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,530 • Total comments across all topics: 282,090,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC