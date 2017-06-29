Man shot by Baltimore police in Curti...

Man shot by Baltimore police in Curtis Bay lifted gun at officer first, body camera footage shows

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

The 23-year-old man shot by police during a foot chase Tuesday night through Curtis Bay had pointed a gun at an officer at close range before he was shot, according to area surveillance and officer body camera footage released by police Thursday. "The officer basically hits the deck when he sees that gun raised at him," said police spokesman T.J. Smith, referring to footage from two angles showing the officer closing in on the suspect in an open parking lot, the suspect turning and raising the gun, and the officer slipping backward to the ground as he opened fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 4 min Cheech the Conser... 1,551,073
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) Wed cboggs87 418
Mace Electric's Dick Colon raped an 11-year-old... (Jun '13) Tue Rumpelstiltskin 61
Amazon BW12 Pending Start Date Jun 27 Amazonian Slayer 3
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Jun 26 weaponX 314,715
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,946
News 6 miners in Utah remain trapped - (Aug '07) Jun 23 indict dick cheney 3
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Baltimore County was issued at June 29 at 12:35PM EDT

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Iraq
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,632 • Total comments across all topics: 282,119,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC