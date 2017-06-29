Man shot by Baltimore police in Curtis Bay lifted gun at officer first, body camera footage shows

The 23-year-old man shot by police during a foot chase Tuesday night through Curtis Bay had pointed a gun at an officer at close range before he was shot, according to area surveillance and officer body camera footage released by police Thursday. "The officer basically hits the deck when he sees that gun raised at him," said police spokesman T.J. Smith, referring to footage from two angles showing the officer closing in on the suspect in an open parking lot, the suspect turning and raising the gun, and the officer slipping backward to the ground as he opened fire.

