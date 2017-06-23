Man found barefoot and bloody outside Baltimore apartment charged in...
A 32-year-old man arrested barefoot and bloody after breaking into a neighbor's apartment in Northwest Baltimore is being charged with the killing of his 23-year-old girlfriend, police say. William Mason is accused of shooting and stabbing Khaya Lambert early Wednesday morning inside the apartment they shared.
