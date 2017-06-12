Man Dead, Woman Injured in Baltimore ...

Man Dead, Woman Injured in Baltimore Fire

June 13--A fire in an East Baltimore home early Monday morning took the life of a man and sent a woman to the hospital, city officials said. The blaze erupted around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of Bonsal St. near Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

