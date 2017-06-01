Man arrested in rape of 18-year-old in Baltimore vacant

Police announced Thursday the arrest of a man who allegedly raped an 18-year-old woman inside a vacant house in Northeast Baltimore. The woman was raped inside the vacant house in the 500 block of Harwood Avenue in Mid-Govans on Aug. 21. She gave detectives a physical description of the suspect, a nickname, and was issued a rape kit where police obtained the suspect's DNA.

