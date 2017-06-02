Man, 25, fatally shot in Southwest Ba...

Man, 25, fatally shot in Southwest Baltimore

The shooting was reported around 6:45 p.m. in the 700 block of Yale Ave., in the Yale Heights neighborhood. The man was taken to Saint Agnes Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

