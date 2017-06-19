Krieger Schechter Partners with Milbr...

Krieger Schechter Partners with Milbrook for Police Mosaic

Saturday Jun 17

The new, shiny and surprisingly large mosaic hanging in Baltimore County Police Precinct 4 is a gift to the officers from a group of 60 third-graders from Krieger Schechter Day School and Milbrook Elementary School as a way of building community and honoring local law enforcement. The mosaic, which was dedicated on June 9. is a collection of tiles meant to represent the stories of the students.

