Krieger Schechter Partners with Milbrook for Police Mosaic
The new, shiny and surprisingly large mosaic hanging in Baltimore County Police Precinct 4 is a gift to the officers from a group of 60 third-graders from Krieger Schechter Day School and Milbrook Elementary School as a way of building community and honoring local law enforcement. The mosaic, which was dedicated on June 9. is a collection of tiles meant to represent the stories of the students.
