Killing of 6 children - 'one of worst...

Killing of 6 children - 'one of worst crimes in Baltimore...

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore prosecutors are re-trying a woman for the 1992 killings of her six children, a case described at the time as one of the worst crimes in Baltimore's history and which was overturned due to faulty techniques used by fire investigators at the time. Tonya Lucas, who is now 53 and whose family says she has stage-four breast cancer , was convicted of six counts of first-degree felony murder 24 years ago, with a jury finding that she intentionally set fire to her East Baltimore home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Aquarius-WY 1,547,462
Elizabeth Warren 17 hr Fitius T Bluster 5
work from home and earn real cash as an interne... 22 hr sil123 1
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Wed NewsJune2017 YTube 314,651
News Memories of 'the Village,' as it used to be (Sep '08) Wed Sarah 2nd Grade 16
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
News Advocates announce $500,000 legal defense fund ... Jun 19 Truth 8
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Baltimore County was issued at June 21 at 4:35PM EDT

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Cuba
  5. Wall Street
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,153 • Total comments across all topics: 281,940,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC