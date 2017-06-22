Killing of 6 children - 'one of worst crimes in Baltimore...

Baltimore prosecutors are re-trying a woman for the 1992 killings of her six children, a case described at the time as one of the worst crimes in Baltimore's history and which was overturned due to faulty techniques used by fire investigators at the time. Tonya Lucas, who is now 53 and whose family says she has stage-four breast cancer , was convicted of six counts of first-degree felony murder 24 years ago, with a jury finding that she intentionally set fire to her East Baltimore home.

