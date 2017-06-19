Just between us
Alyssa Cook, a resident of Westfield, was among 341 students from Genesee Community College who were named to the President's List for the Spring 2017 semester. Students honored on the President's List have maintained full-time enrollment and earned a quality point index of 3.75 or better Jane Gens, a resident of Fredonia, was among the 273 students named to Genesee's Dean's List for the Spring 2017 semester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|RoxLo
|1,549,239
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|2 hr
|weaponX
|314,719
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|True That
|20,946
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|Sat
|Karen M
|417
|6 miners in Utah remain trapped - (Aug '07)
|Jun 23
|indict dick cheney
|3
|Elizabeth Warren
|Jun 21
|Fitius T Bluster
|5
|work from home and earn real cash as an interne...
|Jun 21
|sil123
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC