Just between us

Alyssa Cook, a resident of Westfield, was among 341 students from Genesee Community College who were named to the President's List for the Spring 2017 semester. Students honored on the President's List have maintained full-time enrollment and earned a quality point index of 3.75 or better Jane Gens, a resident of Fredonia, was among the 273 students named to Genesee's Dean's List for the Spring 2017 semester.

