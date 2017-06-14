Indictments Against 14 In South Baltimore Drug Ring
Police Commissioner Kevin Davis said guns, drugs and gangs continue to fuel the violence the city. Police said the area of Brooklyn between Fifth Street and Patapsco Avenue was a major contributor to rising violent statistics in Baltimore over the past two years.
