Increased police patrols planned downtown, elsewhere in Baltimore for the Fourth of July
Baltimore police plan to increase patrols at the Inner Harbor and elsewhere in the city Tuesday in anticipation of large crowds filling downtown for the July 4th holiday. Police are urging residents and visitors to plan ahead and expect congestion and temporary street closures near the Inner Harbor, the site of the city's evening fireworks display, and at viewing spots in Federal Hill, Locust Point, Fell's Point, Canton and Harbor East.
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|18 min
|USAsince1680
|1,551,684
|Baltimore cop pleads guilty to child porn
|38 min
|Billie Jean
|1
|Mace Electric's Dick Colon raped an 11-year-old... (Jun '13)
|4 hr
|Defarge
|62
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|6 hr
|cpeter1313
|314,723
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|Jun 28
|cboggs87
|418
|Amazon BW12 Pending Start Date
|Jun 27
|Amazonian Slayer
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
