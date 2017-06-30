Increased police patrols planned down...

Increased police patrols planned downtown, elsewhere in Baltimore for the Fourth of July

Baltimore police plan to increase patrols at the Inner Harbor and elsewhere in the city Tuesday in anticipation of large crowds filling downtown for the July 4th holiday. Police are urging residents and visitors to plan ahead and expect congestion and temporary street closures near the Inner Harbor, the site of the city's evening fireworks display, and at viewing spots in Federal Hill, Locust Point, Fell's Point, Canton and Harbor East.

