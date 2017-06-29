HUD Sec. Ben Carson returns to Baltimore to discuss lead abatement
Dr. Ben Carson , secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, will make lead abatement a central theme of several appearances in Baltimore Thursday - the latest stop in a listening tour he launched after taking office. The former Baltimore County resident and celebrated Johns Hopkins neurosurgeon will tour two homes where federal funding has been used to remove lead and will then attend a community health fair.
