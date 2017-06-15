Here's how to make Freddy's famous ri...

Here's how to make Freddy's famous ribs from 'House of Cards'

"House of Cards" viewers have found many ways to indulge in their fandom - and in addition to binge-watching, they can now try binge-eating, thanks to one YouTuber. Andrea Rea, the chef and filmmaker behind the "Binging with Babish" YouTube channel, has re-created the ribs made by Freddy's BBQ Joint, the fictional restaurant that's featured as Frank Underwood's favorite place to eat in the Netflix show's earlier seasons.

