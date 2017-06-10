Health Department official who overse...

Health Department official who oversees anti-violence initiatives assaulted

Saturday Jun 10 Read more: The Baltimore Sun

An assistant city health commissioner who oversees anti-violence initiatives was assaulted Friday in downtown Baltimore on his way back to work after having a sandwich for lunch. Greg Sileo, who is recovering from multiple facial fractures, swelling and bruising, said he does not remember the attack, but according to police, he was assaulted at 1 p.m. by a group of juveniles at Baltimore and Commerce streets.

