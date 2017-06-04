Guardian Angels solicit tips, horn honks for missing persons in Baltimore
When 34-year-old Stacie Marie Burnite disappeared in East Baltimore in November, her mother contacted police - and then she called in the Guardian Angels. The group, which works with families and authorities to find missing people, stood on the sidewalk Sunday in red T-shirts and berets holding signs with Burnite's picture in the fifth-annual "Honk 4 the Missing" event.
