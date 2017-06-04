Guardian Angels solicit tips, horn ho...

Guardian Angels solicit tips, horn honks for missing persons in Baltimore

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

When 34-year-old Stacie Marie Burnite disappeared in East Baltimore in November, her mother contacted police - and then she called in the Guardian Angels. The group, which works with families and authorities to find missing people, stood on the sidewalk Sunday in red T-shirts and berets holding signs with Burnite's picture in the fifth-annual "Honk 4 the Missing" event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 1 min RoxLo 1,539,413
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 3 hr zach 314,458
Baltimore Schools Jun 1 Fitus T Bluster 2
News Throat-clearing could be sign co-worker has med... (Jun '08) May 31 moarg 205
News As Confederate Monuments Come Down in 65% Black... (Jan '16) May 31 Fitus T Bluster 7
News Hallmark Delivers a 'Christmas Card' (Nov '07) May 30 Sweetiepie 87
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) May 29 Marsha 412
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,171 • Total comments across all topics: 281,520,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC