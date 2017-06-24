Guardian Angels bring neighborhood watch to Northern District
After a wave of armed robberies, assaults and break-ins tore through some of Baltimore's Northern District communities last fall, Oakenshawe resident Haydee Rodriguez wanted to help out local police. "I was thinking of ways [the community] could support each other and keep each other safe, and also work with our Northern District officers," Rodriguez said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|RoxLo
|1,548,835
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|4 hr
|weaponX
|314,698
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|8 hr
|Karen M
|417
|6 miners in Utah remain trapped - (Aug '07)
|Fri
|indict dick cheney
|3
|Elizabeth Warren
|Jun 21
|Fitius T Bluster
|5
|work from home and earn real cash as an interne...
|Jun 21
|sil123
|1
|Memories of 'the Village,' as it used to be (Sep '08)
|Jun 21
|Sarah 2nd Grade
|16
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC