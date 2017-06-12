Group Sues Baltimore City Over Canton Bike Lane Demolition
Baltimore's fire code calls for a 20-foot-wide clearance; as with many streets, the Potomac Street bike lane is in violation. Yair Flicker bikes four miles from his Mount Vernon home to his Canton office every day, but when he visits relatives in Tel Aviv, he feels the transportation options are much more efficient than Baltimore's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baltimore Jewish Times.
