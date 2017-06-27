Gnocco's Brian Lavin named a finalist for Zagat '30 Under 30'
Brian Lavin, the chef and owner of Gnocco, has made it to the final round of culinary professionals being considered for Zagat's "30 Under 30" list. Lavin, 29, is one of 45 finalists for the list, narrowed from 60 semifinalists announced in April.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baltimore Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|3 min
|Libtardimus Maximus
|1,549,719
|Amazon BW12 Pending Start Date
|4 hr
|Amazonian Slayer
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|Mon
|weaponX
|314,719
|Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06)
|Jun 24
|Karen M
|417
|6 miners in Utah remain trapped - (Aug '07)
|Jun 23
|indict dick cheney
|3
|Elizabeth Warren
|Jun 21
|Fitius T Bluster
|5
Find what you want!
Search Baltimore Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC