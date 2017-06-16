Friends, family gather to remember mother killed after she reported son's bike seat was stolen
Friends and family gathered in the Franklin Square neighborhood Friday evening to remember Charmaine Wilson, the mother of eight who was shot to death this week in what police described as a "brazen" killing that took place after she reported her son had been bullied. As they lit candles arranged in the shape of her name and sang hymns, those close to the 37-year-old health aide described her as outspoken and committed to her family.
