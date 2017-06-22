Fourth of July specials and events at...

Fourth of July specials and events at Baltimore bars and restaurants

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore-area restaurants and bars are rolling out the red, white and blue as they ready to host parties and offer promotions for the July Fourth holiday. Below are some of the establishments offering everything from events with prime views of the Inner Harbor fireworks to barbecue supplies for home cookouts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baltimore Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 6 min VetnorsGate 1,550,320
Juvenile facility (Montrose School or others) i... (Aug '06) 1 hr cboggs87 418
Mace Electric's Dick Colon raped an 11-year-old... (Jun '13) 17 hr Rumpelstiltskin 61
Amazon BW12 Pending Start Date Tue Amazonian Slayer 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Fitius T Bluster 20,947
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) Mon weaponX 314,719
News 6 miners in Utah remain trapped - (Aug '07) Jun 23 indict dick cheney 3
See all Baltimore Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baltimore Forum Now

Baltimore Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baltimore Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Baltimore, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,733 • Total comments across all topics: 282,088,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC